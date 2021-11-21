‘Koi Toh Aaega’ from ‘Antim’ showcases Salman’s character in the film



Mumbai: As the release of the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ draws closer, the makers have released a fresh song from the film’s album.

Titled ‘Koi Toh Aaega’, the song is an action montage which shows Salman in a raw form. The song’s music is composed by ‘KGF’ fame Ravi Basrur, with lyrics by Basrur and Shabbir Ahmed.

The video has a piece of high spirit music as its theme. With several high speed shots forming a major part of the video, the song establishes the character of Salman Khan in the film and aims to generate an overwhelming response from the fans and the general audiences.

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ marks the return of Salman Khan on the silver screen after a long wait of two years. The megastar earlier was seen in ‘Radhe’ which had a hybrid release divided over OTT and a theatrical release outside of India.

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. The film will be released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26.