Kollur Police Rescue Young Woman Wandering in Forest

Kundapur: A young woman who was wandering in the forest area at Kollur was rescued by Social activist Vishu Shetty and the locals under the leadership of the Kollur police and admitted to a mental hospital on July .. .

The rescued woman is identified as Archana (28), a native of Kerala.

According to the police, Archana was found wandering in the Kollur forest area for 2 days. After seeing the woman for two days, local Auto drivers informed the Kollur Police.

The Police, along with the social activist Vishu Shetty reached the spot and rescued the woman. She was later shifted to the Manjeshwar mental disorder rehabilitation centre.

If anyone knows about this woman can contact the Kollur Police Station.

