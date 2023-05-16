Kollur Temple Becomes Promotion Centre for ‘The Kerala Story’!

Kundapur: South India’s well-known pilgrimage centre, the Kollur Mookambika Temple, has become a promotion centre for the controversial ‘The Kerala Story’ film.

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike members placed two flex banners with the writing on the banner stating, “Malayalee devotees welcome to Mookambika. If you want your generations to be the devotees of Maa Mookambika, please watch The KERALA Story.”

The Kerala Story claims to be a story of a few women from Kerala who were forced to convert and join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The film is premised on the conspiracy theory of “Love Jihad” and erroneously claims that thousands of women from Kerala are being converted to Islam and recruited to ISIS.

