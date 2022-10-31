KON-CAB to Hold ‘Kalanjali-2022’ on Nov 6

Bengaluru: KON-CAB, The Konkani Catholic Association Bangalore, established in the eastern part of Bangalore, has been organizing the annual Talents Show “Kalanjali” for the past several years.

The event “Kalanjali” is organized for Konkani Catholics in Bangalore to promote the inherent talents among the young and the old alike. Members belonging to all Konkani catholic associations in Bangalore participate in various competition events like individual and inter-association Konkani singing, Fancy dress, Group Dance and Konkani comedy skit competitions.

This event is witnessed by a large section of the people of Bangalore. This year KONCAB will present this grand cultural competition festival KALANJALI-2022 depicting the tradition and culture of the Konkani-speaking community on Sunday 6th November 2022 at Konkan Samudai Bhavan, Kalyan Nagar, Bangalore from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There will be individual and group competitions for different age groups in Konkani Singing and Fancy Dress. Also, there will be inter-association competitions in Group Dance, Konkani Comedy Skits, Singing and Fancy Dress Competitions. All the Konkani Catholic Associations and families in and around Bangalore are welcome to attend this event. For more information and registration visit: www.koncab.com

