Konaje Police arrest Three drug Peddlers at Manjanady

Mangaluru: The Konaje police arrested three persons who were peddling Ganja at Manjanady here on February 16.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Haneef alias Gooli Haneef from Gerukatte, Vorkady, Habib (32) from KC Road, Talapady and Naseeb (19) from Miyapadavu Manjeshwar.

According to the police, on February 16, on getting reliable information that three persons were transporting Ganja on a two-wheeler bearing registration number KA 19 EY 7655, at Manjandy, the Konaje police reached the spot. On checking the two-wheeler, the police found 1.3 Kg of ganja. The police took all the three into their custody and seized ganja worth Rs 13,400 and the scooter which was used for the crime from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under 8(c)20(b)(ii)(B) NDPS act.