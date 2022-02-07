Konaje Police Arrest Three in Sandalwood Theft Case

Mangaluru: The Konaje police on February 6 succeeded in arresting three persons in connection with the sandalwood theft case.

The arrested have been identified as Majid alias Nawaz from KC Nagar, Shariff alias Duniya Sharif from Bantwal and Laxman Shetty from Varkadi.

According to the police, on February 4, a complaint regarding the theft of sandalwood from Mangalore University premises was reported in the Konaje police station. Based on the complaint, the Konaje police have arrested Nawaj, Sharif and Laxman and seized 41.1 kg, 14 pieces of sandalwood, all worth Rs 25,000 from their possession.

Earlier in 2020 and 2021 also, a theft of sandalwood from Mangalore University premises was reported in the Konaje police station. In this connection, Nawaj was also involved and the investigation is on.

Under the guidance of ACP Dinakar Shetty, the operation was carried out by the Konaje PI Prakash Devadiga, PSI Mallikarjun Biradar and Sharanappa Bhandary, ASIs Umesh, Mohan and Sanjeev, HCs Ashwin, Mahesh, Manjappa ad Reshma, PCs Ashok, Shivakumar, Manjunath C and Devaraj.