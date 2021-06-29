Spread the love



















Konaje Police Bust Drug Racket, Arrest Two more Nigerians

Mangaluru: The Konaje police have arrested two more Nigerians on June 28, in connection with drug peddling in Bengaluru.

Earlier the Konaje police had busted a huge drug racket and arrested three accused Abdul Munaf alias Munaf, Muhammed Muzambil and Ahamed Masooq from Uppala Kerala on June 3 and seized 170 grams of banned MDMA and a vehicle from their possession. Later on June 13, two more drug peddlers Shafiq K S and Altaf C A were arrested and seized 65 grams of the banned MDMA and a vehicle all worth Rs 24.82 lakh from both cases.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were buying the banned drugs from Mohammed Rameez from Uppala, Kerala and Nigerian Stanely Chima presently residing in Bengaluru. On June 20, the Konaje police arrested Mohammed Rameez and Stanely Chima from Bengaluru and brought them to Mangaluru. During further investigations, the accused revealed that they were buying the banned drugs from Nigerians Paul Ohamobi alias Ifechuk and Upechuk Malaki Elakvachi residing in Bengaluru.

On June 28, the Konaje police arrested the drug dealers Ohamobi Paul alias Ifechukwu and Elekwachi Uchechukwu Malachy in Bengaluru and brought them to Mangaluru.

Under the direction of police commissioner Shashi Kumar and DCP Law and Order Hariram Shakar, and under the able guidance of ACP Ranjith Kumar Bandaru, the operation was carried out by the Konaje police Inspector Prakash Devadiga, PSI Sharanappa Bhandary, Mallikarjun Biradar, ASI Mohan, Sanjeev, staff Reji, Iqbal, Ashok, Nagaraj Lamani, Purushotham Sukalatha, Manjunath and Abhishek.

