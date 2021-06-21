Spread the love



















Konaje Police Bust Drug Racket, Two including a Nigerian Arrested

Mangaluru: The Konaje police arrested two drug peddlers including a Nigerian in Bengaluru on June 20.

The arrested have been identified as Stanely Chima from Nigeria presently residing in Bengaluru and Mohammed Rameez from Uppala, Kerala.

According to sources, the Konaje police have already arrested five drug peddlers in this case and seized 175 and 65 grams of the banned MDMA drugs, 2 cars and 9 mobile phones all worth Rs 24.82 lakhs from their possession. The prime accused in the case, Nigerian citizen Stanely Chima and Mohammed Rameez from Kerala were arrested in Bengaluru and produced before the court.

Under the guidance of ACP Ranjith Kumar Bandaru, the operation was carried out by the Konaje police Inspector Prakash Devadiga, PSI Sharanappa Bhandary, Mallikarjun Biradar, ASI Mohan, staff Reji, Iqbal, Ashok, Nagaraj Lamani and Purushotham.

