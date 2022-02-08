Konaje Police Seize Ambergris worth Rs 3.4 Crore, Six arrested

Mangaluru: The Konaje police have arrested six persons on February 8, when they were trying to sell ambergris a banned substance.

The arrested have been identified as Prashanth (24) from Kundapur, Sathyaraj (32) from Bengaluru, Rohith (27) from Thenkedapadav, Rajesh (37) from Addur, Virupaksha (37) from Thenkedapadav and Nagaraj (31) from Udupi.

According to the police, the accused from Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Udupi were found selling ambergris, a banned substance under the forest and environmental laws near the Navodaya School Balepuni, Bantwal Taluk. One Kilogram of ambergris costs Rs 1 crore in the international market and smugglers target whales for the substance.

The Konaje police after getting reliable information arrested all the six accused and seized 3480 kilograms of Ambergris worth Rs 3.48 crores from their possession.

Under the guidance of ACP Dinaker Shetty and the leadership of Konaje PI Prakash Devadiga, the operation was carried out by the PSIs of Konaje Sharanappa Bhandary, Mallikarjun Biradar, ASIs Mohan Deralakatte, Sanjeev, Ashok, Shivakumar, Purushotham, Deepak, Ambarish Ghanti and Bharam Badiger.