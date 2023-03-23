Konkan Sports Club Bangalore to host Konkan Coastal Cup 2023

Bengaluru: “Cricket brings people together”. In this view Konkan Sports Club, Bangalore is all set to host a 40 yards 7 A-side men’s overarm cricket tournament in Bangalore on March 26, Sunday at Suryodaya Ground, Sarjapur Road. The motto of this tournament is to bring together Konkani-speaking Catholics who are spread across Bangalore. These players hail from coastal areas ranging from Goa, Mangalore, Udupi, Kundapura and the Malnad region. Most of them are living in Bangalore to earn their livelihood. The motto of this tournament is to take a break from their hectic work life and create a relaxing environment.

There are 14 teams taking part in this tournament. There will be 2 pools and the best 4 four will advance to the Semifinals followed by a Finale. Fr. Dominic Bhardwaj, Director of Suryodaya Boys Centre will bless the event. This tournament is well supported by sponsors like Christian Seva Sangh (R), eminent leaders of the Federation of Konkani Catholic Association (FKCA Global) and many other well-wishers of Bangalore and Mangalore.

In the past, the Konkan Sports Club has done such tournaments for men and women. There will be a Karaoke challenge as well during this tournament.

This tournament is coordinated by Rayan Miranda, Neermarga and Roshan D’Souza, Moodubelle along with enthusiastic committee members.

All are invited to be part of this event.

