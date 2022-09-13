Konkan Taram Mumbai Celebrates 30th Monti Fest

Mumbai: “Konkan Taram – Jerimeri”, the Konkani Association of St Jude Church, celebrated the 30th Monti Fest at St. Jude Church on Sunday, the 11th September 2022 at 6:45 a.m., starting with the showering of flowers by children and youth, followed by Mass in Konkani, celebrated by Fr Valerian Fernandes SVD., Parish Priest Fr Avin Franklin and Fr John Britto from Bangalore.

Konkan Taram – Jerimeri, was formed for social, cultural and liturgical activities in the year 1991 under the leadership of four founders, Norbert Sequeira, John Mascarenhas, Br. Paul (now a priest ) and Wilson Pinto. For the last 31 years, the flame of the association is still burning with the grace and intercession of Mother Mary.

Small children and teenagers took an active part in Singing the Choir along with elders and also participated in liturgy readings, which is appreciable in cities like Mumbai where there is no Konkani or Kannada teaching for young ones. Youth and children Neslin, Jovila, Princia, Melita, Mischell, Henna, Swidel and others took an active part. Enthusiastic Konkani-speaking parishioners also participated in large numbers with their children.

John Mascarenhas, Shaun Harris and the Choir Group presented melodious singing and music. The Konkan Taram team distributed snacks, sweets, sugarcane and notebooks to children and parishioners. John Mascarenhas compered the felicitation to Fr Valerian Fernandes, Fr Avin Franklin, Fr John Britto, Br. Anthony Naveen, Sr. Seema, Sr. Irene & Mrs Jean Gomes (Principal – Marceline College).

SSC toppers who scored 70% and above were felicitated. Students Aanuradha, Sanctis Hazel, Patrick Miranda, Rosita, Frizzel Roshni, Mishal Sebastian, Judy Thomas, Mary Anthony, Nadar Jacob and others were felicitation with an appreciation certificate, Gift vouchers and flower bouquets.

During the cultural programme and Novem Jevann ( Dinner ) Mrs Juliana J. Mascarenhas – Chief Guest, was felicitated by Fr John Britto with a flower bouquet. President Walter D’Souza offered bouquets to other guests. The program began with a prayer dance by Konkan Taram Women, followed by the lighting of the lamp by Chief Guest, Fr John Britto, Sr. Seema and committee members. Ms Alisha and Ms Princia compered the programme. John Mascarenhas, Lewin and the choir group presented a welcome song with traditional Pan Fodd and Godd udak served by Mrs Melony and Mrs Anita Fernandes. Dance, skit, and songs were arranged by Mrs Flora D’Souza who was also felicitated by Secretary Prescilla Rodrigues, for her highest sponsorship collection. The committee and all members were thanked for their Team Spirit.

The programme ended with Lau Date followed by Novem Jevann in banana leaves as per Mangalorean tradition, served by Swad Caterers.

Report by Vice Presdident : Konkan Taram – Jerimeri

