Konkan Yuva Announces Winners of Christmas Crib Contest

Dubai: Christmas season, the joyous month where people celebrate the birth of Jesus, by enjoying the time with their families and sharing presents/kuswar (homemade sweets during Christmas) to neighbour’s. On the other hand, people wait patiently for the month of December to come up with creative Nativity Scenes and portray their crafting skills.

Konkan Yuva, the youth wing of St. Mary’s church Dubai, from the west coast region of India, gives extra joy to the crib preparing families by announcing the crib competitions every year. This year the youth association organized a successful competition.

As soon as the competitions were announced, Konkan Yuva received a tremendous response from the participants. It gives everybody an opportunity to demonstrate their extraordinary talents. Over 28 Teams UdenthichiNekethra, Lynneth, Family of Hope, Shylan, Happy Family, Shane, Shannon Saldanha, Birla Family, Zalcho Divo, All-Stars, Shawn Sheldon Mendonca, The Crib Squad, Globelink West Star Shipping, Veena, Sandeep, john Veigas& Fly, Reindeers, The Positive Change Makers, Kiofi Sisters & Eden participated in this competition.

The Prize distribution ceremony was held at the Winny’s Restaurant, Karama. Konkan Yuva President, Vivian Fernandes welcomed the gathering and congratulated all the winners.

Konkan Yuva Cultural Secretary, Denzil Moras who has taken the initiative for arranging the crib inspections, said, “We received around 28 entries for the competitions. The eagerness and freshness they show us when we enter their little abodes for the crib inspection make our whole effort worthwhile. It is such a joy to see the kids fervour and take part in the crib preparation actively and explain the theme and preparation of cribs.”.

Spiritual Director of Konkan Yuva, Fr Denis Saldanha’s, praised parents who have inculcated the traditions and passed the values onto their kids.

Konkan Yuva Vice President, Smitha Priya Pinto thanked everyone for making this competition a great success.

Winners:

Indoor Category:

Reindeers- Austin Pinto, Rowena Dsouza

The Positive Change Makers- Joanna, Janis, Jeevan, MerleneCutinha

Eden – Wilson, Eion Lewis

Outdoor Category:

The Crib Squad- Jessica David, Vinay Dsouza, Lawrance, Santhosh Sequeira, Jennifer Dsouza, Lyra, Carl, Liam, Luke, Kyle, Kiara, Jordon, Jeremy

Chris and Kiara- Suraj & Team

Globelink West Star Shipping LLC- Jabel Ali &Veena, Sandeep, John Veigas

Consolation Prize: Johnson Fernandes – Best Christmas Themed House décor