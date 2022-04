Konkan Yuva holds ‘Cricket and Tug of war Tournament 2022’

UAE: Konkan Yuva, Dubai organized ‘Cricket & Tug of War Tournament 2022’ on April 24th at the Wanderers Sports Club, Sharjah, an event that added another feather to Konkan Yuva cap.

Over 48 Teams which included both Cricket & Tug of War teams participated in the programme that began at 8.00 am. A crowd of about 700 witnessed the sports event. Chief Guest for the event was Mr Dainy D’Souza Chief Coordinator of St Mary’s Mangalorean Community inaugurated the event.

President Mr Viyon Robin Veigas welcomed the gathering. Dainy D’Souza, wished all the participating teams and Konkan Yuva good Luck.

The valedictory ceremony was held at 6:00 pm. Mr Gerry Mendes – General Manger of Globelink Wester shipping LLC, Mr Anil Menezes General Manager, Al Nakheel Clearing & Forwarding LLC were the chief Guests & Mr Godwin Castelino Past President of Konkan Yuva was the Guest of Honour.

Ajith Poojari, Bharat Poojary, Nazim, Roshan Kampa, Kishore, Clevan, Pradeep, Arun D’almeida, Prem Oscar Pais, Noel D’almeida were the official Referees.

The Spiritual secretary of KY, Farrel D Souza thanked everyone for making this sports event a great success.

Underarm Cricket Results

Fair Play Award- Dubai Mangalore Challengers (DMC)

Man of the Match Quarter-Finals – Nelson Santhosh Fernandes (Catholic Sunshine), Jason D’Souza (Sunshine Cricketers), Akshay Paivalike (Giri Friends – Dubai), Derick Pinto (Globelink Stars)

Man of the Match Semi-Finals – Varun Crasta (Catholic Sunshine), Antony Ferrao (Giri Friends – Dubai)

Player of the Match Finals – Snehal Spinoza (Catholic Sunshine)

Best Bowler – Varun Crasta (Catholic Sunshine)

Best Batsman – Akshay Paivalike (Giri Friends – Dubai)

Emerging Woman Player – Snehal Spinoza (Catholic Sunshine)

Player of the Tournament – Akshay Paivalike (Giri Friends – Dubai)

Konkan Yuva Underarm Cricket Runners Up – Team Giri Friends Dubai

Konkan Yuva Underarm Cricket Winners –Catholic Sunshine

Tug of War Results

Konkan Yuva Tug of War Runners Up Women – AB Cricketers

Konkan Yuva Tug of War Winners Women- Wa Maatha Uller

Konkan Yuva Tug of War Runners Up Men -Merit Freight

Konkan Yuva Tug of War Winners Men – AB Cricketers

This event which was organized was very much successful and gathered all the Konkani community to meet under one roof. Konkan Yuva received an overwhelming response for organizing such a wonderful event from the entire crowd.