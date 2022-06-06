Konkani Catholic Achievers Awarded Prestigious FKCA Award

Bangalore: Three eminent Konkani Catholics who have excelled in their respective field and service to humankind were honoured with the prestigious FKCA Awards here on Sunday.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Fr Cedric Prakash SJ, a Human Rights, Reconciliation & Peace activist/writer while the Professional Excellence Award was presented to Justice John Michael Cunha, former Judge, High Court of Karnataka. The third category was the Entrepreneur/Enterprise of the Year Award which was bestowed on M/S. Brilliant Printers Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore.

Every year the awards are announced to recognize and honour the contribution of Konkani Catholics in their respective fields and to the community and the society.

Speaking at the 24th Federation Day of FKCA held at St Joseph’s Indian High School Auditorium, the chief guest, Justice V Gopala Gowda, former Judge, Supreme Court of India said, all religions are equal and a multi-religious country does not belong to one religion. He further added that in the name of religion few sects have tried to create problems. This will not be tolerated is the message to these troublemakers. I am warning them that our country has wise people, the defenders of the constitution, he added.

Further Justice Gowda expressed his deep pain by the way in which the constitution’s judgements and flouted and misapplied to the current situation either related to hijab or halal. He called all people to be fearless and brave.

“Literacy is spreading hatred. There is a difference between literacy and education. I pray that our nation has a greater number of educated people and not just literates. It is our responsibility to ensure that the unrest is controlled and arrested in the future. Let us hope there is a change in the system, in the judiciary, in the legislative councils and the media.,” said K Jayaprakash Hegde, Chairman of the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission and Former MP & Minister, Government of Karnataka.

Prithvi Reddy, State Convener, Aam Aadmi Party – Bangalore, Abraham TJ, President of the Karnataka Anti-Graft and Environmental Forum & Indian Christian United Forum, and Most Rev. Robert Michael Miranda, Bishop of Gulbarga, presided over the function. Also present was Kennedy Shanthakumar, Chairman of the Christian Development Council (CDC).

On the occasion, FKCA submitted a memorandum to the government on the anti-conversation ordinance and the atrocities on minorities. FKCA urged to repeal the ordinance and put a stop to the atrocities ensuring the rights enshrined in the constitution are upheld. The memorandum was handed over to K Jayaprakash Hegde.

The Federation Day event also had a special performance by young and famous artiste Remona Evette Periera which enthralled the audience. Performances and dances by Kalakar Group, Pallotti Baila Group and a song by Fr Baptist Pais SVD felicitating the awardees.

FKCA which was founded in 1998 in Bangalore has grown into a giant organization with global reach. As many as 33 associations of Konkani Catholics in different parts of Bangalore, Mysore, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Shivamogga, and 11 associations in other countries, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Kuwait, Qatar and Dubai, and Abu Dhabi in UAE are affiliated to FKCA.

The Federation works for the cause of Konkan Catholics and also in the larger interests of the community globally. FKCA today has made a strong presence by putting forth and taking up grievances of the Konkani Catholic community with several governments and a united forum in fighting for their rights.

About the awardees

The Lifetime Achievement Award: Fr Cedric Prakash S J

Fr Cedric Prakash hails from the famous Pereira & Mascarenhas family of Kankanady, Mangalore. He is a Jesuit priest of the Gujarat Province (North-west India) and was ordained by the Bishop Ferdinand Fonseca of Bombay on 27 April 1985 at St. Peter’s Church, Bandra.

His core competency is Human Rights. His expertise includes group/community facilitation, strategic planning, and evaluation; institutional mapping; advocacy, conflict resolution, and peace-building. He is a prolific writer and poet, contributing regularly to newspapers, magazines, and journals in India and abroad.

He has received a number of awards

• The President of India conferred the Kabir Puraskar award for the promotion of Communal Harmony and Peace in 1995.

• The Anubhai Chimanlal Nagarika Puraskar award was conferred to him in 1996 by The Mayor of Ahmedabad for his contribution to the city.

• In 2003 The Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Award for Humanitarian Work by the Indian Muslim Council, USA.

• In 2004 The Fr. Parmananda Divarkar Award for promoting dialogue for

peace and inter-community harmony.

• October 2018, the Loyola Press Chicago published a brilliant coffee-table-style book ‘Sharing the Wisdom of Time’ by Pope Francis and friends. One of Fr Prakash’s real-life stories is featured in it.

• In 2006, Fr. Prakash was named Chevalier of the Legion of Honor, one of the highest French civilian awards, acknowledging his commitment to the defense and the promotion of human rights in India.

• In 2006, he received the Minorities Rights Award by the National Commission for Minorities of the Government of India.

• The Marquette University in Wisconsin, USA honoured him as the Wade Chair Scholar for the academic year 2009 – 2010.

• Fr. Prakash was one of the recipients of the Mother Teresa Awards for Social Justice in 2013.

• Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020, by the Delhi Minorities Commission; the Fr Luis Carreno Award in December 2021, by the Indian Catholic Press Association (ICPA) for his prophetic writings.

• He is the recipient of several international and national awards including the ‘Legion d’ Honneur’ from the President of France

Professional Excellence Award: Justice Shri John Michael Cunha

Justice John Michael Cunha was born in Gurpur, Kaikamba about 18 kilometres from Mangalore. Michael Enrolled as an Advocate and practised on the civil side in Mangalore under the name Manu Associates.

From 1999-2002 Advocate at Karnataka High Court. Direct Appointment as a District and Sessions Judge in May 2002, served in the courts of Bangalore, Bellary, and Dharwad. Served as Principal Judge, Family Court, Bangalore.

In 2013 he was appointed as Secretary to the Chief Justice and Registrar

(Vigilance) of the High Court.

In 2015 he was appointed as the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court.

In 2016, Justice Cunha was appointed as a judge in the Karnataka High Court.

In 2021 he retired from the Karnataka High Court upon superannuation.

Served as a President of the Karnataka Judges Association.

Presently serving as a Hon’ble Arbitrator, Arbitration Centre, Bangalore and Resource Person, Karnataka Judicial Academy, Bangalore

Justice Cunha earned a name and fame not only in the Uma Bharti case but also in a number of cases pertaining to family court, during his term as a family court judge.

He is also known as the bravest judge in the judiciary for his rare courage which led to the unseating and incarceration of two sitting Chief Ministers by his independent and uncompromising decisions as a judge.

Justice Cunha has disposed of 216 cases, arising from the special court set up to deal with criminal cases against MP’s and MLAs in Karnataka.

Best Enterprise of the Year: Brilliant Printers Pvt. Ltd. Bangalore

In 1970, late A V Rego planted the seed of this enterprise in a 100 sq. ft. rented office in the busy Chickpet area in the Central Business District with a modest treadle machine.

His vision, hard work, dedication, belief, and passion for printing, enabled Brilliant Printers to reach where it stands today. Under the guidance of Mrs Irene Rego, Chairperson, the Company runs on the able shoulders of its Directors – Peter Anil, Paul Sunil, and Thomas Manil.

Brilliant is Karnataka’s largest establishment for the printing of books with a capacity to print more than two lakh books a day on a 1.5 lakh sq. ft area, on an 8-acre facility with 500 employees.

PrintWeek – International magazine, describes Brilliant Printers as a world-class print house, pioneers of change, and an asset to customers by adopting the latest technologies and operational excellence.

The organization contributes to the Environment through its Green Policy by conservation of waste with state-of-the-art effluent and sewage treatment plants, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, fire hydrant systems, solar rooftop, etc.

The client portfolio spans a diverse range of reputed international publishers, corporates, religious, Government institutions to MNCs. Brilliant – Prints and export to more than 70 Countries. Bibles are printed in over 50 Languages.

Accolades and awards – Star Printer of SAARC nations, National Star award for best printing on indigenous paper, Gold excellence award for web oﬀset soft bound printing, Silver excellence award in offset printing category, PrintWeek SME printing company – 2016, PrintWeek Post-Press company – 2017.