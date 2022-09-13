Konkani Cultural Association – UK (KCA UK) Celebrates Nativity Feast of Blessed Virgin Mother Mary

Manchester: Konkani Cultural Association (KCA UK) celebrated Mother Mary’s birthday, popularly known as ‘Monthi fest’ as per Mangalorean traditions and culture, at the Jain Community Centre, Manchester, offering flowers and new harvest as a symbol of reverence, devotion, and gratitude to Mother Mary.

There were around 350 guests from across the country who were present at the event.

James Ravi Pinto presented an introduction to the celebrations and introduced the priests Rev.Fr Roshan D’Souza and Rev.Fr Rayan Pais and welcomed everyone on behalf of KCA UK.

To commemorate the birthday of Infant Mary, children and adults offered flowers; whilst the choir simultaneously sang the hymn “Morieak Hogolxieam”.

This was followed by the holy mass; the first reading was read by Stephi Martis, and the second reading was read by Diana Monis. In his homily, Fr. Roshan invited all children to sing happy birthday to Mother Mary. He explained how to live a happy and authentic Christian life. Using many vegetables he made an emphasis on prayer, love, compassion, and kindness, how happiness and sadness go hand in hand in our lives

and how we should live accordingly.

Prior to the end of the holy mass, Linet Pinto thanked everyone involved in preparing for the mass, including the stage set-up team, choir, sponsors, and priests.

Well-known Konkani musician and singer Stan Mendonca brilliantly led the choir.

Novem was blessed by Fr Roshan after the mass and distributed to everyone. Also, a variety of soft drinks and cake were served.

A minute silence was observed in memory of Queen Elizabeth II and the national anthem of The United Kingdom was played prior to the cultural events.

Vinod Barboza and Joseph Sequeira then hosted the event and introduced the newly elected committee of KCA UK for 2022-2024 to the guests.

The president of KCA-UK Marina Monis welcomed all the guests.

Cultural activities commenced with a traditional Indian classical dance followed by some amazing dances, singing and comedy. Kids from Manchester, Preston, Warrington, and Sunderland came together as one team and entertained the audience with great unity and perfection.

Stany Rodrigues was responsible for the stage set-up and lighting.

In the traditional meal, there were seven different types of delicious vegetables including sanna, aluo detto, rice and Vorn prepared by KCA-UK members and later served to the guests. KCA-UK specially thanked Martin Saldanha, Richard D’Silva, Cyril Pinto, Kenneth D’Sa and Vincent Rodrigues for their dedicated work in planning and coordinating the arranging of the food for all the guests on time.

Vinjoy Rego and Wilson Coelho volunteered to dedicate themselves to covering the entire day’s photography and video. Young Shaun Pinto was the DJ for the event.

Ravi Pinto Liverpool and Santhosh Pinto carried out a fund-raising event for the association in the form of an auction of items specially brought from Mangalore. The fund collected from this auction would be used towards the day’s expenses.

Stephi Martis and Sonal Mendonca conducted the Bingo, where prizes were awarded to the winners.

The vote of thanks was given by Arshiya Pereira; she expressed her gratitude and thanked everyone who directly or indirectly supported her to make the event a grand success. Arshiya also expressed special thanks to the people who worked behind the scenes for days to make the event successful.

Members of MUKA – Nottingham were thanked for their unconditional support during the event.

The event concluded with tea followed by live baila hosted by Stan Mendonca and Team.

Like this: Like Loading...