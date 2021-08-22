Spread the love



















Konkani Day Celebration at St Vincent Ferrer Church, Valencia in City



Mangaluru: 29th ‘Konkani Manyatha Divas’ was celebrated on Friday 20th August 2021. The program began with a Eucharistic Celebration at 6.30am, after the mass a small program was organised. The Chief Guest of the program was Rev Fr Mukti Prakash, Spiritual Director, St Joseph Seminary, Jeppu. Rev. Fr Lancy Dsouza welcomed the gathering and Sandra Lobo introduced the Chief Guest.

The Konkani Flag was hoisted by the Chief Guest who delivered a message and spoke about the importance of Konkani Language and culture. A beautiful Konkani song was sung by the members of the Choir to mark the importance of Konkani Day.

Ms Sweeny Dsouza compered the program Fr Roque D’Sa Parish Priest, Fr Lancy Dsouza Asst PP, Parish council vice president David Pais, secretary Rita Menezes, Sandra Lobo, Steevan Rodrigues were present.

