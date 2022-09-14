Konkani Kutam Celebrates Monti Fest in Frankfurt, Germany

Germany: The annual Monti Fest celebration by Konkani Kutam Germany took place on 10th September 2022 at St. Christophorus – Catholic Church in Frankfurt, Germany.

After a long pause due to the pandemic, Konkani Kutam Germany was able to socialize and experience this event together as one family – with a crowd of over 140 people in attendance.

Konkani Kutam Team started the day with an offertory of flowers to Mother Mary including blessings and prayers. The team had a small procession into the church, with a fabulous choir from Jovita Pavana Baptist and Team.

Mass was celebrated and preceded by Fr Richard Lobo, Fr George Pinto, Fr Jason Pais, Fr Dr George Panna and Fr Praveen Joy Saldanha and with a fabulous choir. Konkani Kutam members brought vegetables, plants, and flowers in the offering of this mass.

Following the mass, the team proceeded to a gathering that included a program introducing the new office bearers of Konkani Kutam 2022.

The newly elected committee members are:

President: Keeth Shan Noronha

Vice President: Curran Heath Dsouza

Treasurer: Oliver Saldanha

Secretary: Milind Lobo

Konkani Kutam Team thanked and were grateful for the support of previous office bearers – President Kevin Coutinho, Vice President Lionel Lobo, Treasurer Edwin Prince, Cultural Secretary Newton D’Souza and Secretary Noel Moras.

Following this, Fr George Pinto led the grace before meals prayer. Lunch included a wonderful assortment of meals prepared by the members of the Kutam themselves.

The main highlights of the event included great games conducted by the hosts for the day – Oliver Saldanha and Steffi Pereira, and an auction of Indian vegetables and plants sponsored by a few members of Konkani Kutam. The event ended on a high note, with melodious tunes from DJs Jaison D’Souza and Steven Lobo for the baila dancing.

Report and Pictures by: Konkani Kutam Team

