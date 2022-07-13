Konkani Natak Sabha to Conduct Various Competitions for Konkani Catholics

Mangaluru: Konkani Natak Sabha ® will conduct various competitions for the Konkani Catholic community of Mangalore and Udupi. After a long interval of renovation of the Don Bosco Hall, Mangaluru..

Competitions include Singing, Elocution, Poetry recitation, Fancy dress, Dance, Voviyo and verse (Traditional roce and wedding cultural songs) and Short play competition.

Unlike the usual Inter-Parish competition, this year it will be an open entry competition. There will be no group category competition in Singing, Dance and Fancy dress this time, Only Solo and Duet category competitions will be held.

Singing Competition will be held in three rounds, first round audition, second round with selected participants from both Mangalore and Udupi will enter the grand finale, which will be held at Don Bosco Hall, with a grand celebration hosted by Konkani Natak Sabha.

Konkani Natak Sabha since decades has encouraged the young and energetic talents in and around Mangalore and gives a stage for exhibiting the hidden talents of the community to grow.

Konkani Natak Sabha is expecting a huge number of participants, generally in all the categories and particularly in open to all singing competition, that is going to be held in Udupi in two rounds, for the first time in the history of Konkani Natak Sabha.

Konkani Natak Sabha Solicits whole hearted support from all our well-wisher’s donors and all Konkani loving people.