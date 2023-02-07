Konkani Writer Irene Pinto with Literary Award by Konkani Lekhak Sangh



Mangaluru: Convenor of the Konkani Lekhak Sangh Literary Award Richard Moras joined by Core committee member Dolphy F Lobo, Advisory committee member JF D Souza, and Dr Gerald Pinto seated on the dais addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club said ” The Konkani Lekhak Sangh has conferred Irene Pinto with the Konkani Literary Award, which will be presented on 25 February 2023 at 6.30 pm at Sandesha Premises, Sandesha Foundation, Bajjodi, Nanthoor, Mangaluru. Former editor of ‘Raknno’ Weekly Fr Francis Rodrigues will be the chief guest and Prof Dr Radhakrishna Bellur, professor of Kannada, government college Kasaragod will be the guest of honour”.

He further said, “Konkani Lekhak Sangh Karnataka is a voluntary association exclusively formed with the sole intention of promoting the Konkani language and literature in the year 2018. In the year 2022, Konkani Lekhak Sangh decided to select and honour a Konkani writer who has immensely contributed to Konkani literature. For the year 2023, the Konkani Lekhak Sangh award committee has selected a well-known Konkani writer Irene Pinto. The award consists of a cash prize of Rs 25000, a citation and a memento”.

ABOUT IRENE PINTO :

KONKANI WRITER IRENE PINTO

Hailing from Bejai, Mnagaluru, Irene Pinto’s Konkani story books and serials have been published in Konkani periodicals. Her short stories have been broadcasted on Akashvani. She has been conferred with several awards as well. A few of her Konkani story books, and serials published in Konkani periodicals are :

1. `BALIDAN’ was published in `JHELO’ Konkani fortnightly in 1963 as a serial story by J.S. Alvares Second impression in book form in 1969 by Sallak Prakashan (Sirivonth)

2. `STHREE’ published in book form by Konkanni Swatantr Prakashan (J.S. Alvares) in 1964 Awarded by `Mithr’ periodical as the Best Novel

3. `MOJEM ONTHOSKARN VISORCHENA’ was published in `JHELO’ Konkani fortnightly as a serial story from 1.9.1965 to 15.11.1966. Again published in book form by Konkanni Swatantr Prakashan (J.S. Alvares) in 1966. Third time was published in 1987 by Dr Willie D’Silva’s Pragathi Prakashan

4. `PALL’LI BHAS’ published in book form by Sallk Prakashan (Sirivonth) in 1968

5. `HANV CHOKON PODDUNK NA’ published in book form by Sallak Prakashan (Sirivonth) in 1969

6. `TUNVE NEGAR KELEIN’ was published in 1972 as a serial story in the `KANNIK’ periodical and subsequently in book form by Sallk Prakashan (Sirivonth) in 1972

7. `MOG ANI BHORVOSO’ was published in 1973-1974 in SEVAK monthly as a serial story and subsequently in book form by Sevak Prakashan in 1974. Awarded by Konkanni Bhasha Mandal, Goa’ in 1974.

8. `AXA ANI NIRAXA’ was published in book form by Sallk Prakashan (Sirivonth) in 1985

Number of Short Stories of her published: 25

Stories Broadcasted in Akashvani, Mangaluru:

1. `Lhan lhan kumok’ on 12.05.2008

2. `To passim aetiology on 17.11.2008

3. `Poxchatap’ on 09.11.2009

4. `Ghutt’ on 10.12.2010

Interviews published:

1. In ‘Raknno’ Weekly by Vally Vogga in 1975

2. ‘Mangalorean.com’ in 2004

3. In ‘Raknno’ Weekly March 17, 2005

4. All India Radio, Mangaluru in May 2008

Awards Received :

1. `MITHR’ Konkani Weekly Award for `STHREE’ in 1964

2. `Konkanni Bhasha Mondoll, Goa’ Award for ` MOG ANI BHORVOSO’ novel in 1974

3. ‘Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Akademi’ Award for Literature in 2003

4. `LIM (Louis I. Mascarenhas Konkani Nalanda Sahitya Prakashan by School of Konkani Studies, Mangalore by Dr Willie D’Silva) Award on August 29, 2010

5. `Victor Rodrigues Memorial Konkani Literary Award on February 14, 2016

6. FKCA (Federation of Konkani Catholic Associations) Bangalore Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017

Like this: Like Loading...