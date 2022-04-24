Konkans Ireland celebrates Holy Easter 2022

After more than 2 years of pandemic and government-advised restrictions that forced all events to be held online, Konkans Ireland once again rose to celebrate the Risen Lord by celebrating Easter Sunday 2022 at The Church of Nativity of Our Lord, Beaumont, Dublin. The excitement and happiness of meeting your old friends in person and making new ones had no bounds.

Everyone was welcomed to the celebration by Mrs Zenita D’Souza.

The event started at 10:00 am with a Holy Mass celebrated by Rev. Fr. Suresh. He performed the sacred ceremonies of Blessing the Fire and Holy water and gave a beautiful homily in his Easter message. The Holy Mass had a melodious choir. It was a great joy to see the youth coming forward to showcase their talents in the choir with Mr Aviv Machado and Miss Hazel Prabhu on the piano and Miss Avrit Machado on the flute.

After the Mass, everyone was so excited to meet each other, exchange wishes, and catch up on all they had done during the restrictions in the past two years. Mr Vijay D’Souza and Mr Agil Lewis beautifully captured all these joyous moments.

This was the first time in 16 years of Konkans Ireland’s history, that an event was hosted by the second generation of Mangalorean families that had moved to Ireland. Miss Avrit Machado and Miss Hazel Prabhu hosted the entire event.

The stage was set for our beautiful little angels and the youth to showcase their talents. The performances ranged from Ballet to Bollywood dancing, singing, and performing on musical instruments. The highlight of the day was the Worship songs led by the melodious voices of Mr. Antony Dsouza and Miss Hazel Prabhu, supported by wonderful tunes played by Mr. Prabhu Marian on the guitar and Mr. Alex Mathews on the drums.

On behalf of the Easter Committee, Mrs Veena Lasrado Machado welcomed the new members to Konkans Ireland. The new members introduced themselves and expressed their joy to see so many Mangalorean families together, and they could speak in their mother tongue after a long duration outside India.

After the performances, a sumptuous spread of Indian food by Industhan foods was waiting to satisfy everyone’s taste buds. The kids had their Easter egg hunt and were very happy to carry so many sweets home from their hunt and for their performances. There were many spot games like guessing the correct number of Easter eggs, etc., followed by a round of Housie and the Easter raffle draw. Mr Prabhu Marian and Mrs Agnes Prabhu distributed the prizes to the winners of the competition and performers of the day.

Mrs Veena Lasrado Machado gave a vote of thanks to the participants, organizers, and families for joining the celebrations.

To conclude, everyone danced their hearts out to the Baila Beats and Masala songs.

By evening 6:00 pm, everyone started returning home. It was truly one of the longest and will surely be one of the most memorable functions in the history of Konkans Ireland.

Wish you and your families a blessed and Joyful Easter!