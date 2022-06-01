Konkans Ireland Knock Shrine Pilgrimage

Konkans Ireland spiritual committee encompasses Vijay Bennis, Celine Nazareth, Ivy Monis, Roshan Vas, Maria Lobo, Arun Lobo, Jim Lobo and Rosita Mathias organised daily Mother Mary novena in the month of May through zoom. Many of Konkans Ireland families joined in the prayer every evening. To conclude Mother Mary Novena on 28th of May spiritual committee planned a trip to the sacred place in Ireland Our Lady of Knock Shrine.

Knock Pilgrimage meeting point was at Blanchardstown shopping centre. We all reached there at 8 am and started our 4-hour journey by bus to Knock Shrine. Including kids, around 50 passengers were accommodated on the bus. Rev. Fr. Suresh started the rosary to start the holy day. Halfway through we stopped to have a little refreshment. Then to entertain the passengers some enthusiasts started singing antakshari. With all this entertainment we completed the 4-hour journey within no time.

The story of Knock goes like this. At about 8 O’clock on the Thursday evening of the 21 st of August 1879, the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Joseph and St. John the Evangelist appeared at the south

gable of the church at Knock, County Mayo Ireland. Beside them and a little to their left was an altar with a cross and the figure of a lamb, around which angels hovered. There were 15 official witnesses to the apparition, young and old, who watched and prayed for two hours in the pouring rain. Two Commissions of Enquiry, in 1879 and 1936, accepted their testimony as trustworthy and satisfactory.

Knock is ranked as an International Eucharistic and Marian Shrine. It has received many Papal honours including the distinction of two Papal visits, that of St. John Paul II in 1979 and Pope Francis in 2018. We reached Knock, Co. Mayo around 11.30. Sun was shining to welcome us to Knock. Few other groups joined us from Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and other corners of Ireland. Altogether 100 individuals participated in the pilgrimage. After freshening ourselves we entered

Our Lady of Knock Basilica for the Holy mass at 12 noon. Rev. Fr Davis celebrated the Holy Mass at the Basilica.

After partaking in the Holy mass we had a group picture inside the Basilica. Then spiritual committee arranged delicious lunch contained Chicken biryani, Raita, Pickle and Papad. Thereafter we visited a few shops to buy souvenirs.

At 3.30 pm we started our journey back to Dublin from Knock. Bus entertainment continued with singing antakshari. Reached back around 6.30 pm. Everyone dispersed to their nests after spending all day together. In the history of Konkans Ireland first ever Knock Pilgrimage was a huge success. All thanks to the spiritual Committee for organising it.