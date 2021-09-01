Spread the love



















Konkona Sen Sharma all praise for ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ writers, director



Mumbai: Actress Konkona Sen Sharma, who will be next seen playing the role of a social services director in the series “Mumbai Stories”, says that the intensity of the script blew her mind.

Konkona will be seen playing the role of Chitra Das, who is a social services director, with a medical background.

“I had not come across a script that was so intense, honest and emotional, with so much humanity where we were looking at the life of ordinary people set against very extraordinary circumstances,” says Konkona.

“Hats off to the writers and Nikhil (Advani)… We are very excited to present the show.”

“Mumbai Diaries 26/1” is an upcoming series that takes on the fictional view point on lives of doctors on that gruesome night. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 9.

Like this: Like Loading...