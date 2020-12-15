Spread the love



















Konthoujam named Congress’ new Manipur unit chief



Imphal: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday replaced Moirangthem Okendro as the party’s Manipur state President with Govindas Konthoujam, following the party’s poor performance in various matters including the recent assembly bypolls, a party statement said.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C.Venugopal, in a press release issued from Delhi, said that Konthoujam, a senior Congress MLA and former Minister, has been appointed as the new President of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee by the party President.

Manipur Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, congratulating Konthoujam on his appointment, said that Okendro has also made exemplary contribution to the organisation of the party.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had wrested four Assembly seats from the Congress in Manipur where by-elections to the five assembly seats were held last month.

After 15 years, Congress was ousted by the BJP-led alliance in the 2017 assembly polls, when the Congress had emerged as the single largest party securing 28 seats, but the saffron party, which bagged 21 seats, stitched together a coalition government with the support of four National People’s Party MLAs, four Naga People’s Front members, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent member.