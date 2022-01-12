Koraga Community assault Case should be Investigated by Sitting Judge – Vinay Kumar Sorake

Udupi: “The Police assault on the people of Koraga community at Kotathattu should be enquired by a sitting judge and justice given to the community”, said the former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake while speaking at a protest held near the DC office on January 12.

Addressing the protesters Vinay Kumar Sorake said, “The State government has handed over the case to the COD which is just an eyewash. The victims could not get Justice. The police department has registered a case against the people of the Koraga community. The government should revoke the FIR immediately otherwise, the Congress party will hold a statewide protest”.

Vinay Kumar Sorake further said, “After BJP came to power in the state, the minorities and people of the backward class are living in fear. They do not have any protection from the government. The government has failed to give justice in the Kota Double murder case and also the Yadamoge murder case. In both cases, the BJP leaders themselves are the main accused and the government is indirectly supporting them”.

Former Byndoor MLA Gopal Poojary said, “When Paresh Mesta was murdered, the BJP demanded CBI inquiry but today no one knows the status of the inquiry. In the Koraga Community case, the incident happened in the area of social welfare minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and he had failed to give justice to them. The government should appoint a sitting judge to probe the assault case and give justice to the Kroaga community”.

Udupi District Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, vice president Prakyath Shetty, CMC member Ramesh Kanchan, Congress leaders Veronica Cornelio, Geetha Wagle, Dr Sunitha Shetty, Harish Kini and others were present.