‘KORI KALVER’ Caught ! Public Catch Couple Cum Beggars Stealing Chickens

‘KORI KALVER’ (Chicken Thieves) Caught ! Public Catch Couple Cum Beggars Stealing Chickens, whose earlier video of how they used to steal chickens had gone viral on social media.

Mangaluru: No more Korida Kajipu (Chicken Curry), Kori Rotti or Korida Sukka (Chicken Sukka) for this couple, who were for the past few days and months used to visit homes pretending like beggars and were stealing chickens, in their unique way (see video below). But finally their stealing days came to end after they were caught yesterday by the people of Adyar Arkula, in the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Looking at the video, the way the man was catching the chicken and then handing it over to the woman sitting next to him is very tricky and a cunning way. It is learnt that both the man and woman used to visit homes, when they were sure that the homes had chicken and that the owners of the homes were out- they in disguise as beggars used to go to houses and do their stealing.

Sources reveal that the couple used to squat on the veranda or compound of the house, where the chickens roam free. Using their trick, they put grains of rice on the floor near to them, thereby attracting the chickens to come walking closer towards them. And as soon as the chickens come very near to them, they catch them by their neck, twist them and put them inside their bags attached to their waist.

Their stealing act was caught on a smart-phone by a woman and she uploaded the couple’s video on social media a few days ago, which had gone viral, and due to this they were caught red-handed by the public.