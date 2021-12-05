KORWA Marks the True Meaning of Christmas Sharing Fun & Goodies with Less-Privileged Kids

Konkan Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA) marks the True Meaning of Christmas sharing Goodies, also having lots of Fun, Songs, Music and Dance, with Less-Privileged Kids. The celebration was held on Saturday, 4 December 2021 at St Sebastian Golden Jubilee Hall, Bendore, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: “Being unwanted, unloved, un-cared for, forgotten by everybody, I think that is a much greater hunger, a much greater poverty than the person who has nothing to eat”-said Saint Mother Teresa; and Quoting Pope Francis where he had said , “In a world where there is so much wealth, so many resources to feed everyone, it is unfathomable that there are so many poor persons. Poverty today is a cry. I believe in the kindness of others, and that I must love them without fear. None of us can think we are exempt from concern for the poor and for social justice. The world tells us to seek success, power, and money; God tells us to seek humility, service, and love.”

I think Konkan Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA) members have done the right thing again by sharing the spirit of Christmas with the less-fortunate children of the four Orphanages/Ashrams, and this year too they kept their project in a smaller and sombre way, due to Covid-19 restrictions, but still everyone had lots of fun and frolic, including a large audience of Children. . Unlike every year, they celebrate it with a bang inviting hundreds of less-privileged children from various orphanages, to this BIG programme comprising of music, dance, fun and frolic, and Santa Claus making a guest appearance to cheer the children and adults.

Christmas is life, and these less-privileged children are the future life of the world. Children are God’s gift to us. We should be grateful to the members of KORWA for showing their love towards these children, thereby bringing smiles on their faces. Christmas is all about sharing and giving, and hereby we have the KORWA members sharing part of their wealth with these children, thereby showing the perfect example of Christmas. While the KORWA members entertained the children with goodies, in return the Children entertained them with dances, Christmas carol singing etc and everyone enjoyed thoroughly, equally and joyfully.

It was indeed thoughtful celebrating Christmas with the children who are less privileged, and it was a true way of celebrating Christmas. Christmas is not a family festival, but is a festival of unity, brotherhood and joy, celebrating the coming of Jesus to save us from sin- and we celebrate his coming as Christmas. Christmas is the time to celebrate joy with our neighbours, the poor and downtrodden forgetting caste, creed and religion. Jesus came to this world and he loved the poor and the downtrodden. To celebrate Christmas with the less fortunate in society, we need to compliment KORWA members for bringing the joy of Christmas among the less-fortunate children.

The programme began with blessing done by Fr Vincent Monteiro-the Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church, Bendore, Mangaluru, joined by board members of KORWA, namely- Lancy Menezes (President); Louis Lobo (Convener); Lancy D’souza (Vice President); Henry Castelino ( Secretary); John Moras ( Treasurer); Elias Sanctis (PRO); Ms Gretta Gomes ( Joint Secretary); Suraj Rebello ( Cultural Secretary); Ronald Vaz & Henry Fernandes ( Governing Council Members). Following the inauguration by lighting the lamp, Chief Guest Fr Vincent Monteiro in his inaugural address said, Christmas is the time to celebrate joy with our neighbours, the poor and downtrodden forgetting caste, creed and religion. Jesus came to this world and he loved the poor and the downtrodden. We are distributing cakes and sweets within the family. Instead of celebrating Christmas with our own people, let’s celebrate Christmas with the less fortunate in society, like Jesus taught. When we understand the true meaning of Christmas and share the joy it will be a real celebration. We need to compliment KORWA members for bringing the joy of Christmas among the less-fortunate children”. “

Various stage performances were given by- Kids from Bala Yesu Nilaya, Mary Hill; Kids from Prajna Counselling Centre, Mangaluru; Kids from Infant Mary’s Hostel-Kulshekar; Kids from St Angela Girls Home-Bejai; Kids from St Gerosa Hostal, mangaluru; Kids from Shalom Educational & Charitable Trust, Mangaluru; Kids from Jeevadan, Gurpur, among others. Apart from scintillating performances given by these kids, there was also added entertainment of dance, music and songs by- Showstoppers Team; Retrofy dance choreographed by Rayvia Sini D’souza (who was felicitated).

The star attraction of the evening was the ‘MISTLETOE’ team which rocked the stage with Christmas carols, Konkani and Bollywood songs which received a roaring applause from the kids and rest of the audience. The Mistletoe group consists of Stalin D’souza, Ms Paloma Rodrigues, Ms Sanjana Carol; Brandon Braganza; Apeksha Palanna; Ms Blanche Rodrigues; Ms Alina Peris; Shreyal Vaz nd Ms Amy Mascerenhas. The rendition of Sinhalese popular song “Manike Mage Hithe” performed by Ms Paloma Rodrigues received a rousing applause and also request for encore. Ms Paloma was felicitated for her superb singing talents. Three kudos to the MIstletoe team for their superb performance and enthralling the packed audience.



For the conclusion of the programme, former MLA J R Lobo was the chief guest, who honoured the main and co-sponsors. Addressing the gathering J R Lobo said, ” “It is a beautiful programme, celebrating Christmas with the children who are less privileged, and Korwa members are doing a yeomen service by entertaining and putting smiles on the faces of these children during the Christmas season. It is a true way of celebrating Christmas. It is not a family festival, but is a festival of unity, brotherhood and joy.We celebrate the coming of Jesus to save us from sin. And we celebrate his coming as Christmas. Christmas is all about Sharing and Giving, and Korwa has done the right way to mark the joyous Christmas among these children “.

Gifts were distributed to the kids, and the entry of Santa Claus brought lots of laughter and cheers among the children, as well as adults.Santa distributed sweets, goodies and danced with the children. Anil Vas and his partner clad in Santa outfits entertained the children, and a joyous atmosphere was spread inside the hall. Anil Vas was felicitated for his Santa Claus appearance and entertaining the audience. Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean (Mangalorean.com) was honoured for the wide coverage given to Korwa projects, including this Christmas celebration.

Welcome address was delivered by Lancy Menezes, and the vote of thanks was proposed by Henry Casterlino. The programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Rynel Sequeira, who was felicitated for his excellent compering. The programme concluded with a baila dance, and with a sumptuous dinner served by M D’Souza Caterers.

In conclusion, in my perspective, “If we believe Christmas is about peace, then we must convey peace, by giving peace to those around us and by reaching out to others as a peacemaker. If we believe Christmas is about light, then light must shine in our lives, as we brighten up the lives of our brothers and sisters. If Christmas is about love, then love must be at the heart of our lives, as we bring love to those who need to be understood and cared for. If Christmas is about joy, then our lives must radiate joy and we must smile and be happy wherever we are. If Christmas is about hope, hope must grow in our hearts and we must bring hope to those who are down and feel despair.”

” If Christmas is about liberty, liberty must be respected and all people must experience that respect. If Christmas is about God’s Son, then we need to acknowledge His message of peace and love. If Christmas is about the birth of Jesus Christ, then we need to acknowledge this birth with great joy. If Christmas is a celebration of “God with us,” then we need to grow in our realization that God is always in our midst, that God is always with us. May the celebration of the Feast of Christmas bring us all that we desire at this point in our lives”. Kudos and thanks to KORWA for bringing the joy of Christmas into the hearts of these under-privileged Children of seven institutions. Merry Christmas well in advance to all!