KORWA organizes ‘First Aid Training Programme’ for Children by KMC Dr. Jeedhu Radhakrishnan

Konkan Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA)-Mangaluru in association with Rotary Club of Mangalore organizes ‘First Aid Training Programme’ for Children of Lourdes Kannada Medium High School, Bejai, Mangaluru conducted by KMC Dr.Jeedhu Radhakrishnan, the Associate Professor and Consultant at Department of Emergency Medicine KMC Hospital Dr.B.R Ambedkar Circle Mangaluru, as part of ‘Children’s Day’ celebration.

Mangaluru: Konkan Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA)-Mangaluru, is a non-profit organization serving as a bridge between donors and local communities. It emerged in the year 2010, with Founder members Louis Lobo, John Tauro, David D Souza and Violet Pereira desire to commence an association in order to effectively serve the people of overseas Indian returnees of the Konkan region. And only to those who are in distress and who have either retired or are jobless and facing various difficulties. Also to serve the under privileged children’s education and medicals needs of Konkan region with no distinction whatsoever on the basis of creed, colour, race, caste, sex or status.

The main objectives of forming KORWA, is to foster a feeling of brotherhood and lend a helping hand to the needy, and become a ray of hope in their life. Many in the past year have benefited from the support of KORWA. For their education and medical needs. KORWA’s small support meant a lot to them, and in doing so KORWA members believed it was a small way of saying “We Care For The Less Fortunate”. And among the many community projects that they undertake every year, their BIGGEST Annual programme is the ‘Christmas Celebration’ where the true meaning of Christmas “Sharing & Giving” is highlighted by distributing Goodies with Less-Privileged Kids, joined by fun extravaganza, thereby putting miles of smiles on these unfortunate children.

“Being unwanted, unloved, uncared for, forgotten by everybody, I think that is a much greater hunger, a much greater poverty than the person who has nothing to eat”-said Saint Mother Teresa; and Quoting Pope Francis where he had said , “In a world where there is so much wealth, so many resources to feed everyone, it is unfathomable that there are so many poor persons. Poverty today is a cry. I believe in the kindness of others, and that I must love them without fear. None of us can think we are exempt from concern for the poor and for social justice. The world tells us to seek success, power, and money; God tells us to seek humility, service, and love.” And KORWA members have shown their love and care to the under-priviledged by offering their help through various sources and community projects.

And this time, KORWA has joined with Rotary Club of Mangalore, a yet another organization which undertakes various community projects, in organizing this useful project-the ‘FIRST AID TRAINING PROGRAMME’ conducted by Dr.Jeedhu Radhakrishnan. Hailing from Kanyakumari, Dr.Jeedhu Radhakrishnan having completed his MBBS – Fr.Muller Medical College ,Mangaluru, did his MD (Emergency Medicine)- PES medical college , Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh, followed by Fellowship in Emergency Medicine at St. John’s Medical College,Bengaluru. He is the Karnataka State Secretary for EMERGENCY Medicine Association,India, and presently working as a Consultant and Incharge in the Department of Emergency Medicine,and also associate professor at KMC Mangaluru and Manipal Hospital Goa

.

Following a short formal programme, where Rtn Archie Menezes introduced Dr Jeedhu Radhakrishnan, and KORWA Cultural office-in-charge Suraj Rebello the compere of the occasion briefed about the activities of KORWA, it was time for the First Aid training program. Other dignitaries who graced the occasion were- Rtn Sudeer Kumar Jalal-President Rotary club of Mangalore; Headmistress of Lourdes School : Sr. Leena Sequeira; Korwa president :Lancy Menezes; Vice president : Lancy D Souza; Secretary : Henry castelino; Advisory’s : Louis Lobo and Rtn Archie Menezes; Korwa governing body members : Gretta Comes, Ronald Vas, Henry Fernandes, and Jerald Lobo. Ms. Jnaneshwari Shankar -Administrative incharge Emergency Section KMC, Mangaluru; and KMC Hospital Ward Boys Santhosh D’souza and Flavian D’souza assisted Dr Jeedhu during the First Aid training session.

The First Aid Training programme was especially as to how we have to survive a victim who meets with an accident, how fast can we shift the victim by giving necessary first aid training and move him to a nearby higher center for further care and treatment. Dr Jeedhu also stressed upon the importance of Cardiac evaluation at initial period ,observing and notice the signs and symptoms and how fast he can be mobilized to higher care centers. Dr.Jeedhu also demonstrated the CPR techniques to the students who were very keen in doing the CPR process. He also briefed upon some of the Common Emergencies which are brought to KMC Emergency department such as accidently if a person is bit by an insect, or if a person is amputated, how his organ has to be preserved and brought to the hospital for further management and care. He also gave an insight on how Epilepsy and Stroke patients should be taken care.

Dr.Jeedhu also appreciated students’ eagerness and enthusiasm regarding the program. It should be noted that Dr.Anand Venugopal-the Clinical Head and MS and Saghir Siddiq COO at KMC, Mangaluru are always a source of support to train the young minds who are the future of our society, which is also a need of the hour. KMC hospitals conduct such various programs on a regular basis on a free basis so that they can reach the masses for a better future. Dr Jeedhu and his team express their sincere gratitude to Rotary Club of Mangalore and KORWA team for giving them an opportunity to conduct this program, and put big smiles on the faces of the children, where majority of them are children of low-wage migrant workers.

