Kota incident – PSI and Five Staff Shifted from Station Until Inquiry Completes – SP Vishnuvardhan

Udupi: “DySP Udupi will conduct an inquiry on the assault case at the Koraga family Mehandi function. Until the inquiry is completed, PSI and other five staff will be shifted from the police station”, said N Vishnuvardhan Superintendent of Police, Udupi district.

Speaking at a press meet held at the DPO regarding the Kota assault on December 28 SP Vishnuvardhan said, “As per the information, the PSI and staff had assaulted the people of the Koraga community who were participating in the Mehandi Function. Locals had complained that the DJ music was played loudly at the Mehandi function on December 27 night. Twice our police had visited the house and warned the people to stop the DJ but they did not listen. The third time PSI and his staff had personally visited the spot where the incident happened.”

SP further said, “Assaulting anyone for such reasons is not acceptable. I have asked the DySP Udupi to hold an impartial inquiry about the incident. By tomorrow evening, I will be receiving the report on the incident. The same will be forwarded to the IGP, and he will take disciplinary action against those found guilty.

SP Vishnuvardhan also said, “Until the inquiry is done, the Kota PSI and others involved in the incident will not work. They have been temporarily shifted from the police station. We are committed to give justice to the family members”.