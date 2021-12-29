Kota Incident: PSI Suspended, Others Involved to be Transferred

Udupi: In a quick response the IGP western Range Jothi Prakash Ray on December 29, has suspended Kota PSI Santhosh and five other staff have been transferred from the station in connection with the Koraga Community Mehandi Function incident.

SP Vishnuvardhan has confirmed to Mangalorean.com that, As per the report forwarded to IGP western range, PSI Santhosh has been suspended and five other staff will be transferred from the Kota Police station to other places.

A team of policemen from the Kota Police Station, led by a Sub-Inspector of Police had stormed into a Mehndi function that was going on in a colony of the Koraga tribal community and assaulted the bridegroom and guests at Kotatattu village on Monday night.

After the incident was reported in the media, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan said that the concerned Sub-Inspector and six police personnel were ordered to report to his office. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Udupi, was asked to inquire into the charge made against Sub-Inspector Santosh and the other police personnel.

Meanwhile, condemning the action taken by the police, minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary said that the function was organised by people whom he knew closely. And, nine innocent people were injured in the lathi charge. In a statement, Poojary said that the State Government will not tolerate such actions. Poojary instructed Mr Vishnuvardhan to take strict disciplinary action against the concerned police personnel.

Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty too condemned the incident during his visit to the place on Tuesday and apologised to the victims for the conduct of the police. Udupi district BJP president Kuilady Suresh Nayak has also demanded action against the police personnel.