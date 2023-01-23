Kota Police Arrest Two in Sastan House Burglary Case

Udupi: The Kota Police arrested two persons in connection with the burglary case and seized Gold worth Rs 15 Lakh and 3 vehicles on January 23.

The arrested have been identified as Rajesh Devadiga (38) from Kaup and Mohammed Riyaz(39) from Hosmar, Karkala.

It may be recalled, that in 2022 September, when all the family members were out, thieves broke into the house of Rajesh Poojary, a resident of Matathota under the Kota Police station limits and decamped with Gold ornaments.

A special team led by CPI Brahmavar, Anantha Padmanabha and PSI Kota Madhu was formed to investigate the case. On January 22, while the police were on the rounds, they arrested the accused. The police stopped the Ford car near Saibrakatte and found gold in it. When the accused were interrogated by the police, they confessed to the Matathota house burglary case. The Police recovered Rs 15 Lakh worth of Gold, A car and a two-wheeler’s all worth Rs 19 lakhs.

The accused Rajesh Devadiga was earlier arrested in a theft case and released after completing punishment. 12 theft cases are registered against Rajesh in various police stations. Another accused Mohammed Riyaz is also involved in Murder and robbery cases.

Under the direction of SP Akshay M and Additional SP S T Siddalingappa and the guidance of Udupi DySP Dinakar PK, the operation was carried out by CPI Brahmavar Ananthapadmanabha, Kota PSI Madhu B, Crime PSI Pushpa, Probationary PSI Nuthan D, Kota Police station staff ASI Ravikumar, Raghavendra, Prasanna, Brahmavar Police station staff Venkatramana Devadiga, Santhosh Rathod, Circle office staff ASI Krishnappa, Pradeep Nayak, CDR office staff Nithin, Dinesh and Drivers Gopal and Shekar Sherigar.

SP Akshay M congratulated the team for cracking the case and arresting the accused.

