Kota Police Assault People at Koraga community Mehandi Function – Dalit Leaders Demand Action

Kundapur: In a shocking incident, people of the Koraga community who were attending a Mehandi function were beaten by the Kota Police on December 27 night.

It is alleged that a Mehandi function was organized at a Koraga community house in the Kotathattu gram panchayat under the Kota Police station limits. The DJ music was a little loud during the Mehendi function. Someone complained to the police by dialling 112 about the loud music. When the Kota Police were informed about the complaint received by 112, the PSI and his team rushed to the spot and resorted to lathi-charge on the guests at the function.

The family members allege that there was a Mehendi function of Rajesh, DJ music was arranged on December 27 night. Around 10:00 pm the Kota police along with the PSI entered the house and asked to stop the DJ. When we went to stop the DJ, the PSI and other police officials resorted to lathi-charge on our guests who attended the function. The police have also beaten up the women who attended the function. In the incident, groom Rajesh and some women have been injured.

On December 28, Dalit leaders gheraoed the Kota Police station and demanded to suspend the PSI and others involved in the incident.

Brahmavar CPI Ananthapadmanabha visited the spot and assured the Dalit leaders that the department would conduct an enquiry and take action against the Police involved in the incident.