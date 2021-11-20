Kota Srinivas Poojary Files Nomination for MLC Election- MN Rajendra Kumar Withdraws His Candidacy

Minister of Social Welfare Department and Backward Classes Welfare Department of Karnataka Kota Srinivas Poojary Files Nomination for MLC Election- M N Rajendra Kumar, the Chairman of SCDCC Bank who had decided to contest as an Independent Candidate Withdraws His Candidacy

Mangaluru: On Saturday, 20 November, Minister of Social Welfare Department and Backward Classes Welfare Department of Karnataka Kota Srinivas Poojary filed his nomination papers for the December 10 elections of the Karnataka Legislative Council as the BJP candidate from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, and submitted his nomination papers to Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra Kumar, who is the election officer.

Elections will be held for two seats in the constituency. Minister Kota S Poojary was escorted by Ministers Sunil Kumar and S Angara, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of BJP Sudarshan Moodbidri, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty and president of Udupi unit of BJP Kuilady Suresh Nayak, among others.

Kota S Poojary hails from Kota in the Udupi district. He is contesting from the constituency for the fourth time. He was first elected as an MLC in a by-election in 2008 following the death of the incumbent and Congress leaderBlasius M. D’Souza. In 2010, he was elected unopposed. He was elected for the third time in the elections held on December 27, 2015, along with Pratapchandra Shetty of Congress. While Kota Srinivas Poojary presently serves as the Minister of Social Welfare Department and Backward Classes Welfare Department of Karnataka, prior to which he had served as Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport, and Muzrai, and also as the leader of opposition in the Legislative Council.

Breaking News! SCDCC Bank Chairman Dr Rajendra Kumar Bows Out of Fray for MLC Election

Mangaluru: Dr Rajendra Kumar-the Chairman of South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank, Mangaluru who had decided to contest for the December MLC election as an Independent Candidate has withdrawn his candidacy from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Karnataka Legislative Council elections. He has mentioned that he wants to remain non-political in the cooperative sector, hence deciding not to contest the elections. This sudden decision of Rajendra Kumar comes soon after Cooperation Minister S. T. Somashekar said that the government can sack him for alleged misuse of funds.

However, on 16 November he had even opened his campaign office in Inland Ornate, Kodialbail/KS Rao Road, Mangaluru on November 16 and had even met D K Shivakumar-the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru on 17 November.