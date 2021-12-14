Kota Srinivas Poojary wins MLC Elections with 3672 Votes- Bhandary gets 2079 Votes

Mangaluru: BJP candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary has won the MLC elections with 3672 votes. while Congress candidate Dr Manjunath Bhandary got 2079 votes, SDPI candidate Shafhi K got 204 votes and lost his deposit̤

Kota and Bhandary needed 1986 votes to qualify and they both reached that mark

Out of 6011 votes. 56 votes were rejected, so the final votes count was 5955

More details will be updated later