Koteshwara Gram Panchayat Razes Unused Overhead Water Tank

Kundapur: The Koteshwar Gram Panchayat along with other officials of various departments razed an unused overhead water tank on October 11.

The overhead water tank was not in use for the last 15 years.

Experts completed the task after Nine hours of preparation. The water tank that was built in 1986 started leaking 15 years ago.

Earlier the officials had tried their best to fix the problem but failed in their attempts. The water tank later started leaking from other places as well. Consequently, the water tank was left unused.

The Koteshwar Gram Panchayat had resolved in the meeting to demolish the overhead tank. On October 11, the executive officer of Taluk Panchayat with the Traffic Police, Health Department, MESCOM and the National Highway officials demolished the water tank.

The traffic was diverted during the demolition process and the road was later cleared for vehicular movement.

