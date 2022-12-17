KPA Holds Fredrick Quadras Cricket Tournament

Kuwait: KPA organized a cricket tournament for ladies and kids under 14, which was held on 9th Dec, Friday at UPL grounds.

The inauguration of the Fredrick Quadras Memorial cricket tournament was held on December 9. Jaison, the host of the day spoke about the tournament and introduced all the teams present for the tournament.

President Roshan Martis welcomed the gathering. Roshan Quadras, son of the Late Fredrick Quadras spoke about his father and wished all the best for the tournament for all teams.

There was a huge crowd watching the tournament. Five Ladies’ teams participated in the tournament

 Infinity

 Red Sparks

 Rising stars

 Mumbaikars

 Canara XI

Under 14 Kids, there were 5 teams

 MG worriers

 MG Lions

 AJ Academy

 CCA

 VAIGAI

Ladies Team – Winners

 Winner of the tournament – Infinity

 Runners – Red Sparks

Final player of the match

 Khadija Khalil ( Infinity)- 68(25balls) 6×6 & 3×4

Best batter of the Tournament

 Pricilla D'Souza( Red Sparks) -5 matches – 273 Runs

Best Bowlers of the tournament

 Shanthi Balasubramanian ( Infinity) – 4 wickets from 5 matches

Player of the series

 Pricilla D'Souza (Red Sparks)

o 1236 points

o Highest+ 95 Runs – 18 x 6 & 33x 4

Under 14 Kids Team – Winners

 Winner of the tournament – Champs Cricket Academy

 Runners – MG Warriors.

Final man of the Match

 Rohit Sai Tambi Reddy(CCA) – 15Runs,1wicket & 1 Catch

Best Batsman of the Tournament

 Anvesh Reddy( CCA) 5 matches 105 Runs

Best Bowler

 Rohit Sai Tambi Reddy ( CCA) – 6 wickets from 5 matches

Player of the series

 Rohit Sai Tambi Reddy ( CCA) – 683 points- 5 matches 83 Runs & 6 wickets

The presentation ceremony was held at 4:00 pm, Amit Furtado Son-in-law of the Late Fredrick Quadras addressed the crowd. All the trophies were distributed to the winners.