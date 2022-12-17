KPA Holds Fredrick Quadras Cricket Tournament
Kuwait: KPA organized a cricket tournament for ladies and kids under 14, which was held on 9th Dec, Friday at UPL grounds.
The inauguration of the Fredrick Quadras Memorial cricket tournament was held on December 9. Jaison, the host of the day spoke about the tournament and introduced all the teams present for the tournament.
President Roshan Martis welcomed the gathering. Roshan Quadras, son of the Late Fredrick Quadras spoke about his father and wished all the best for the tournament for all teams.
There was a huge crowd watching the tournament. Five Ladies’ teams participated in the tournament
Infinity
Red Sparks
Rising stars
Mumbaikars
Canara XI
Under 14 Kids, there were 5 teams
MG worriers
MG Lions
AJ Academy
CCA
VAIGAI
Ladies Team – Winners
Winner of the tournament – Infinity
Runners – Red Sparks
Final player of the match
Khadija Khalil ( Infinity)- 68(25balls) 6×6 & 3×4
Best batter of the Tournament
Pricilla D'Souza( Red Sparks) -5 matches – 273 Runs
Best Bowlers of the tournament
Shanthi Balasubramanian ( Infinity) – 4 wickets from 5 matches
Player of the series
Pricilla D'Souza (Red Sparks)
o 1236 points
o Highest+ 95 Runs – 18 x 6 & 33x 4
Under 14 Kids Team – Winners
Winner of the tournament – Champs Cricket Academy
Runners – MG Warriors.
Final man of the Match
Rohit Sai Tambi Reddy(CCA) – 15Runs,1wicket & 1 Catch
Best Batsman of the Tournament
Anvesh Reddy( CCA) 5 matches 105 Runs
Best Bowler
Rohit Sai Tambi Reddy ( CCA) – 6 wickets from 5 matches
Player of the series
Rohit Sai Tambi Reddy ( CCA) – 683 points- 5 matches 83 Runs & 6 wickets
The presentation ceremony was held at 4:00 pm, Amit Furtado Son-in-law of the Late Fredrick Quadras addressed the crowd. All the trophies were distributed to the winners.