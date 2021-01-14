Spread the love



















KPCC chief demands judicial probe into CD ‘threat’ to CM

Bengaluru, (UNI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Thursday demanded judicial inquiry into allegation by BJP Legislator Basanagouda Patil Yetnal to the effect that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has ‘succumbed to blackmail’ through CD and made a MLA Minister.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Mr Shivakumar said that, ”My allegation to the same effect at Karwar recently was ignored, but now since the allegation was made by a ruling party Legislator, only a judicial probe can come out with truth. This case comes under criminal procedure.”.

Mr Yetnal has also questioned the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax institution, so only an inquiry by a High Court judge can unearth the truth, the Congress leader said.

Challenging the BJP to make the country ‘Congress free’ as it claimed, Mr Shivakumar said BJP came to power in the State because of money power.

On expansion of the cabinet by Mr Yediyurappa, he said that BJP MLAs themselves are making allegations against the Chief Minister and it is a shame on a party which claims to be the most disciplined in the country.