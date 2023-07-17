Krishi Vigyan Kendra celebrated 95th Foundation Day

Mangaluru: The ICAR- Krishi Vigyan Kendra celebrated the 95th foundation day of ICAR on July 16, 2023, by organising agricultural technology exhibition for the stakeholders in the College of Fisheries premises.

The program was inaugurated by Bharat Kumar, a Member of Mangalore City Corporation. Satyanarayana Bellari, Rice Germplasm Conservator from Kasargod and Alwin D’Souza, NSS Programme Officer, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru graced the occasion as Chief Guests. Dr T.J Ramesh, Senior Scientist and Head, presided over the function and provided information about the technologies developed by the ICAR for the benefit of farmers.

The scientists of KVK Dr Kedarnath, Dr Rashmi, Dr Ravindra Gouda Patil, Dr Shivakumar and Dr Mallikarjun provided information about various technologies developed by ICAR. Shri Harish Shenoy, Scientist, coordinated the programme and provided information on rice production technologies.

About 24 volunteers of NSS units of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru actively participated in the programme.

