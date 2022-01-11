Krishnapura Math Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji receives Civic Felicitation

Udupi: Krishnapura Math Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swami, was felicitated prior to ascending the Paryaya Peeta at Car street here on January 11.

Speaking on the occasion Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji said, “I prefer to celebrate Paryaya in a simple manner with emphasis on rituals and traditions. Lord Krishna does not expect grandeur. He expects devotion and dedication. My two-year tenure will be carried out diligently”.

The Swamiji said that if service to the Lord is done with dedication, the devotees will also be happy. ‘My Guru Sri Vishwotthama Theertha is responsible for what I am today,’ he added.

The outgoing Swamiji of Admaru Math Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swami lauded the most senior Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji for his passion for spirituality. “The essence of commitment and depth of devotion is embedded within the senior Swamiji”, he said.

Emphasising meditation and spirituality, Admaru Junior Swamiji said that the world might be in distress. The problems like forceful conversions may happen. But a spiritual commitment will eliminate all evils as the Lord is compassionate to humankind.

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said that the beauty of spirituality lies in the strong foundation laid by the Swamijis and the religious institutions. The Krishnapura Math Paryaya will bring happiness and peace to society.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, CMC president Sumithra Nayak, vice president Laxmi Manjunath, CDC president Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, Scholar Dr Gururaj Acharya, Celebration Committee president Suryanarayana Upadhyaya, councillor Manasi Pai and others were present.