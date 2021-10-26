Spread the love



















Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao to appear on ‘KBC 13’ as special guests



Mumbai: Actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao will be seen as special guests on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode. They will be on the hotseat playing the game for a social cause and interacting with the host Amitabh Bachchan.

Actress Kriti Sanon goes down on her knees for proposing to Amitabh Bachchan and it will be followed by a ballroom dancing. Moreover Rajkummar Rao will be seen impersonating actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol on the show.

He will also request the host to enact a few scenes from Amitabh’s iconic movie ‘Deewar’.

Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon will be sharing a special message.

‘KBC 13’s Friday special episode will air on October 29 on Sony Entertainment Television.

