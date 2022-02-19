KSCC Annual Sports Meet 2022 at Bright Riders School Dubai

UAE: KSCC organized the Annual Sports Meet 2022 on February 13, 2022, at Bright Riders School, Dubai with the support of the Community Development Authority (CDA), the Government of Dubai and the Dubai Sports Council.

The sports meet, which started at 9:00 am, was inaugurated by the club’s president Mohammad Ismail. Addressing the participants and spectators, he said, “Good health is the best blessing from the Almighty. We must be careful to keep our health always praiseworthy. Sports is one of the most important means to create unity”. He also congratulated the organizers and the participants.

Mr Irfan welcomed the guests and participants and read out the rules and regulations of the sports event to all participants.

The KSCC sports event was a great event where people of all ages, from toddlers to seniors, participated in various games such as kabaddi, volleyball, soccer, and tug of war. Each game was opened by a guest and the game started with the national anthem of the UAE and India.

Separate competitions were organised for women and children. Different competitions were organized for boys and girls of different age groups.

At the KSCC Annual Sports Meet 2022, the winning teams were crowned in the following games:

– Volleyball: are the winners, Team Abudhabi and are the Runners, Team Burdubai

– Soccer: Winners, Team Deira and Runners: Team Sharjah

– Kabaddi: Winners, Team Abudhabi, Runners: Team Bur Dubai

– Tug of War: Winners, Team Deira, Runners: Team Sharjah

Team Deira are the Champions of the KSCC Annual Sports Meet 2022.

The players showed commitment, dedication, discipline, and impressive performances in all the matches seen during the day. It was spectacular to watch the marathon rally led by four group leaders.

Mohammad Ismail, the president of the club, in his closing remarks congratulated the winners as well as all the participants for their disciplined performance and fighting spirit and said, “Age is not an obstacle. It is a limitation you impose on yourself”.

Mohammad Shafi, Manager of Karnataka Sports and Cultural Club (KSCC), thanked the Community Development Authority, the Government of Dubai (CDA), and Dubai Sports Council for their continuous support. Special thanks went to the volunteers and supporters.

The guests distributed the prizes to the winners of different events. The winners were awarded medals and trophies. All the children received attractive prizes and certificates. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks were provided for all spectators and teams.

Abdul Rasheed, Mohammad Irshad and their team members put all their efforts to make this event a great success. The contribution of the volunteers was also one of the major highlights of the day.