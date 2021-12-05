KSCC Celebrates UAE National Day with Spectacular Traditional Abra Parade

Dubai: Karnataka Sports & Cultural Club (KSCC) registered with Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, on Thursday, 2nd December 2021 had organized a spectacular traditional Abra parade.

The event was organized as part of UAE‘s 50th National Day celebrations of KSCC in order to show our gratitude towards our second home, the UAE.

The abra parade took place at Sabka Marine Station Dubai, at 3.00 pm and it was inaugurated by RTA Inspectors for Marine Mr Khalifa and Mr Abdulla. As part of the parade, many Abras were converted into different themes such as:

1. Expo 2020

2. Celebrate Diversity

3. UAE Mars Mission

4. Salute to UAE Rulers

5. Salute to Front Line Workers

6. 50 Years of UAE

7. 5 Years of KSCC

The Traditional Abra Rally has flagged off by Mr Mohammad Shafi, Manager of KSCC at 3 pm in Sabka Abra boarding point and finished at the same location at 5 pm. Guests including Mr Khalifa and Mr Abdulla, officials from RTA, were attended the program. Mr Zainul Abibeen Event coordinator and Mr Abdul Ghafoor from KSCC were lead the rally.

KSCC specifically thanked RTA Dubai, CDA, Dubai Government and local authorities, participants, volunteers and all the attendees for giving us an opportunity for conducting such an event.