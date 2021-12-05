KSCC Hails UAE, Its Leadership During 50th UAE National Day Celebrations

Dubai: KSCC, a popular Indian entity registered with Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, on Thursday, 2nd December 2021 had organized Colouring the Nation event for celebrating the 50th UAE National Day with their signature theme of ‘Coloring the Nation’, for the sixth consecutive year.

At Dubai Creek Park KSCC’s National Day event started at 3 pm, the event started with UAE National Anthem followed by the introductory speech by KSCC president Mohammed Ismail. The Guest Dr Paul from EuroTech Gas Services, Mr Khalifa and Captain Omar Mohammed Zubair Al Marzooqi were present during this event.

As per the theme of the event, 20 artists and 15 Kids participated in the painting event and showcased their talents. The invited artists displayed their artistic impressive personalities to express their gratitude towards the great country displaying beautiful images of UAE’s history, culture, heritage and sacrifices on the canvas.

The main programme of the event, ‘Colouring the Nation’, which KSCC has been organizing for the last five years with drawing and painting contests on the UAE history, culture and leadership, was conducted and various artists had submitted their feelings and imagination via their paintings. Mr Ismail Gokce from Delphi Technologies & Abdul Hamid from Diesel Link awarded prizes and Momento to the participants. The henna design Competition was kept for the ladies and prizes were distributed to the winners.

The event was hosted and moderated by Mohammad Faraz, Board of Director (BOD) and concluded with thanksgiving from Abdul Ghafoor (BOD). At the event, delicious snacks and Dinner were arranged for all participants.

The event was held under the support of the Dubai Municipality and Community Development Authority (CDA). KSCC specifically thanked CDA, Dubai government and local authorities, participants, volunteers and all the attendees.