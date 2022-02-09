KSCC holds Successful Blood Donation Drive in UAE

Dubai: Karnataka Sports and Cultural Club (KSCC) in collaboration with Blood Donation Center (Dubai Health Authority) organized a blood donation drive at the Blood Bank Center, Latifah Hospital on Sunday, February 06.

The blood donation drive was held from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. About 89 people participated in the drive and donated blood to support Dubai Blood Bank. In the current situation, KSCC has taken the initiative to ensure that blood donations will continue in order to support the Dubai Health Authority and the Dubai Government.

The President of KSCC Club thanked all the donors. In his address, the President gave the message to all to “Donate blood and Keep the world beating”.

Manager Mohammad Shafi and Event Coordinator Irshad were the official representatives present during the drive. Karnataka Sports and Cultural Club (KSCC) thanked all the donors and Dubai Health Authority (DHA). Special thanks to the volunteers and supporters.