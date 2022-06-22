KSCC organizes Blood Donation Drive at Latifa Hospital Blood Donation Center, Dubai

UAE: Karnataka Sports and Cultural Club (KSCC) organized a Blood Donation Drive in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) & in support of the Community Development Authority (CDA) at Dubai Blood Bank Center, Latifah Hospital, Dubai on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

The blood donation drive was conducted between 11:00 am to 03:00 pm. People were fortunate to donate blood to support the humanitarian work. In the current situation, KSCC has taken an initiative to ensure that the blood shall available constantly since the blood is essential to help patients.

The Vice President of KSCC took the opportunity to thank the donors and, in his address, he passed the message, “Donating blood is an act of solidarity, Join the effort and save lives”. The Event Guest Vice President of KNRI Mr N. Mohan attended this event, he appreciated the effort taken by KSCC and getting the donors for the Blood Donation Drive which helps in saving lives.

Another Guest Dr Paul Prabahar, Managing Director, Euro Tech Gas Services L.L.C attended the event, he appreciated the Volunteers and honoured the blood donors with a certificate as a token of appreciation and all donors were provided refreshments as well.

KSCC advisory committee members and the manager were present at the event. Karnataka Sports and Cultural Club (KSCC) thanked Community Development Authority (CDA) & Dubai Health Authority (DHA) for giving an opportunity to take part in this humanitarian work. Special thanks to the donors and volunteers for making this event successful.