KSCST to Host 46th Karnataka Student Project Exhibition at Alva’s Institution

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) will organise the 46th series of the State-level student project programme, seminar and project exhibition at Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology in Moodbidri for two days from August 11. Addressing the media, U.T. Vijay, executive secretary, KSCST, Bengaluru, said that under the 46th series of student project programmes, the Council received 5,961 project proposals and after evaluation supported 1,494 projects of 197 engineering institutions across the State.

During the mid-term evaluation of these projects conducted in May-June 2023, KSCST selected 443 projects for the seminar and exhibition. Among the selected 443 projects, 204 are selected for presentation in the seminar and 239 are selected for exhibition at Alva’s Engineering College. Of the projects sanctioned, 45 projects are related to biofuels/bioenergy which were provided with financial and technical support by the Karnataka State Biofuels Development Board and the best 21 projects have been selected for seminar and exhibition, he said.

About 800 engineering students and more than 150 engineering faculties from the selected 443 projects will participate in the two-day programme. The projects will be evaluated by around 25 experts from the IISc., the National Aerospace Laboratories, the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute, and other R&D institutions. Among these, about 75 projects will be awarded “Best Project of the Year” and the best-performing college will also be awarded.

The awards will be presented during the valedictory function on Saturday. Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju will inaugurate the programme on August 11 at 10.30 a.m. Ashok M. Raichur, Secretary, KSCST and Professor, Department of Materials Engineering, Indian Institute of Science will deliver the keynote address. M Mohan Alva, Chairman, of Alva’s Education Foundation will deliver the presidential address. Recognising the need for innovation and technology, the Council initiated the student project program, popularly known as SPP, as early as 1977.

The main purpose of this programme is to bring out the hidden talent and innovative spirit in the minds of young engineers graduating from colleges across the State. Under this programme, KSCST has been providing both technical and financial support to selected projects undertaken by the final year BE, MTech, MSc, MTech/MSc. (Agriculture) and MBA students of institutions and universities in the State. Some of the success stories arising from the activities of the Council include – Design of novel biogas plants, solar collectors, solar ponds, and gasifiers, the design of high-efficiency cooking stoves (ASTRA Ole), the setting up of rural energy centres, innovative use of sisal plant etc.

The recent major initiatives of the Council for societal benefits include rainwater harvesting, geospatial technologies for informed decision-making, rejuvenation of traditional water harvesting systems, watershed management, digital mapping of heritage sites, energy programs including bioenergy activities, conceptualisation and demonstration of E-learning centres in high schools, patent information cell and other S & T activities, he said. Since its inception in 1978, the Council has supported more than 15,300 projects under this Program, added Vijay.

