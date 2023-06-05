KSPCB Recommends Shutting Down of Oil Manufacturing Unit after Protest by DYFI

KSPCB Recommends Shutting Down of Oil Manufacturing Unit named ‘Ruchi Gold Palmolein Oil manufacturers, now called ‘ Patanjali Foods Ltd’ at Baikampady after Protest by DYFI, under the leadership of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State President Muneer Katipalla



Mangaluru: On 2 June 2023, Nagarika Horata Samithi led by Muneer Katipalla noticed and highlighted that Ruchi Gold Palmolein Oil manufacturers, now ‘ Patanjali Foods Ltd’ manufacturers were releasing industrial waste into Phalguni River contaminating its water. It should be noted that the Samithi has been continuously protesting against companies such as Ruchi Gold and Adani Wilmar as they release chemical effluents into the river through underground pipelines. Even though the district administration and pollution control board have received notice to take stringent action against them, no action has been taken against such industries. The manufacturers of Ruchi Gold oil were releasing chemical effluents near Thokur towards the river, as per the Samithi. The analysis of the sample of untreated trade effluent, collected on 6 April 2023, showed that sample parameters had exceeded the discharge standards prescribed by the board.

A couple of days ago, the pollution control board officials visited the spot and collected evidence of chemical effluents being released into the water. They too were aware of the serious issue. However, even after two days, the company was still releasing the effluents into the river. Unfortunately, even the elected representatives are silent on this issue. The Samithi have exposed one such pipeline at Jokatte where they release effluents into the Phalguni river and demanded action against them. The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest in front of the industry recently demanding the government to take strict action against the industry. DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla alleged that the industry is regularly discharging untreated effluent into the river.

In light of the mentioned company discharging ‘untreated trade water’ into the natural drain that joins the Phalguni River, the Member Secretary of the Karnataka Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) now has recommended closing down the industry operating in Baikampady Industrial Area for alleged violation of provisions of the Water Act 1974 in its report submitted to the member secretary of KSPCB. It is learnt that in a May 31, 2023, letter to the KSPCB Member Secretary, the KSPCB Environment Officer B.R. Ravi, Mangaluru said, “It is evident that the industry has violated the consent conditions issued under Section 25 of the Water Act and knowingly discharged untreated trade water outside the industry, which is joining the backwaters of Gurupura (Phalguni) river and deteriorating the water quality.”

Now the environmental officer of KSPCB also recommended issuing administrative approval for filing a criminal case against the industry for discharging untreated effluent into the natural stormwater drain and polluting the Gurupura River. The officer said that the regional office of the KSPCB had received repeated complaints from the public, industrialists and local representatives alleging pollution of the Gurupura River due to the discharge of industrial effluents, and domestic sewage into the stormwater drains, leading to the contamination from Baikampady Industrial area. Accordingly, a notice was issued to the industry not to discharge effluents.

