KSQ Celebrates Annual day

Qatar: KSQ Annual day celebrations took place with grandeur on Friday, 01st April 2022 at Ashoka Hall, ICC premises. His Excellency Indian Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Dr Deepak Mittal presided over the function as Chief Guest. Other invitees included the President of ICC, Mr Baburajan, Vice President of ICC Mr Subramanya Hebbagelu, former presidents of KSQ & advisory committee members Mr VS Mannangi, Mr Deepak Shetty, Mr HK Madhu and Mr Satish Kumar, a Gold sponsor for the event was also present as a delegate.

The event was formally inaugurated by the lighting of the lamp and a group song by KSQ Management committee members, “Hacchevu Kannadada Deepa” penned by Sri. DS Karki.

The host for the event was Mrs Susheela Sunil, Secretary for Women, KSQ. KSQ Annual souvenir “Srigandha-2021” was unveiled by the Chief Guest and all the delegates on stage as part of the public function. Kannada teachers were felicitated on this occasion for their selfless service of teaching Kannada to children every Friday morning amidst their preoccupations. The teachers, Mr Pradeep Kumar Dileep, Mr Yogesh Pai, Mr Vasanta Kumar and Mrs Kalavathy Shetty were honoured.

The evening was filled with various entertainment programs starting with a classical welcome song followed by a folk song, a skit on awareness of Girl children and abolishing females in foeticide and finally concluding with a tribute to Mr Puneeth Rajkumar by a medley dance performance by children. The event was witnessed by a houseful audience who wholeheartedly applauded the performances and enjoyed them.