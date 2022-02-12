KSRP Lifts Police Commissioner’s Cup-2022

After Shashi Kumar IPS took over the charge as Police Commissioner of Mangaluru, he has come up with various initiatives for the police personnel to keep them healthy and fit. He has organized a month-long fitness programme for the policemen and women, sports activities, singing, etc. and the Police Commissioner’s Cup-2022 is yet another initiative to bring all the uniformed forces together.

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) team emerged winners beating the Commissioner’s XI team in finals by 5 runs in the Police Commissioner’s Cup-2022 for Uniformed forces, held at Nehru Maidan on February 12.

The semifinal was played in the afternoon between the Commissioner’s XI Vs ITBP and KSRP and Excise Department teams. Commissioner’s XI and KSRP won the semifinals and reached the finals. In the final match, KSRP won the toss and chose to Bat. Team KSRP batting first scored 60 runs in the stipulated 8 overs winning the finals and clinching the Police Commissioner’s Cup-2022.

Addressing the gathering, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Today we have organized the Police Commissioner’s Cup-2022 for uniformed forces who are working in and around Mangaluru. I am very happy that the KSRP team has won the tournament. When the CAR or DAR teams win, we always feel happy and today, the KSRP 7th battalion has won the tournament. I congratulate the KSRP for winning the tournament”.

Police Commissioner further said, “We have very good players in the Commissioner’s XI team, if they had put in some more effort, they could have won the tournament. When there are good players in the teams, the competition becomes tough. Today CASF, Fire and Emergency, KSRP, Forest department, Excise department, Coast Guard and ITBP participated in the tournament. I would like to thank all the departments for participating in this tournament”.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar thanked SBI for supporting the department in holding the cricket tournament.

Prizes were distributed to the winners by Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar IPS, DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar. The police commissioner handed over the Man of the Series award to Sagar from KSRP. Best Batsman – Basavaraj from Commissioner’s XI and Best Bowler award was given to Praveen from KSRP for their outstanding performances during the series.

Winner – KSRP

Runner up – Commissioner’s XI

Best Bowler – Praveen from KSRP

Best Batsman – Basavaraj from Commissioner’s XI

Man of the Series – Sagar from KSRP

Also Read