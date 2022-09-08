KSRTC Bus Conductor Suspended for Behaving Rudely with Passenger in Puttur

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended a bus conductor and ordered a disciplinary inquiry after he was allegedly found behaving rudely with an inebriated passenger in Ishwaramangala in Puttur Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

In a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, the conductor is seen slapping the passenger, who holds on to the rod in the bus tightly, as the conductor tries to force him out of the bus. Just as the passenger is getting off the bus from the rear door, the conductor kicks him, which makes the passenger fall flat on his back on the ground. After checking that the passenger is conscious, the conductor is seen asking the driver to move on and closes the door.

The KSRTC has stated in a release that the conductor Sukhraj Rai, of Puttur depot, who performed duty on vehicle number F 0002 schedule Number 159/160, behaved rudely and inhumanly while unboarding a drunk passenger near Ishwaramangala by kicking him out of the bus and the passenger fell down. Stringent disciplinary action has been initiated against the conductor. He has been stopped from his duties and kept under suspension. Despite imparting training and knowledge to the crew to behave courteously with the passengers, this sad incident has taken place.

It is learnt that KSRTC would take all necessary measures to impart additional training to the crew to behave courteously with the passengers and to maintain harmonious relations with them. KSRTC has warned of strict action against the crew responsible for this type of incident. The corporation will bear the medical expenditure of the passenger and has expressed deep regret for this incident.

