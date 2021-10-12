Spread the love



















KSRTC Bus Runs Over Mother and Son at Uppinangady

Uppinangady: In a shocking incident a 25-year-old woman along with her one-year-old son died after a KSRTC bus ran over them at Uppinangady Bus stand here on October 12.

The deceased have been identified as Sahida (25) and Sahil (1) from Shirlalu, Beltangady.

According to the sources, Sahida came to her parent’s house along with her son Sahil. On October 12, morning Sahida along with her son Sahil were on the way to visit a doctor in Puttur. As Sahida was walking towards the Bus stand to board the bus, a KSRTC bus coming at high speed hit Sahida and ran over her and her son killing them on the spot.

Uppinangady police reached the spot for further investigations.

